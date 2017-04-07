KSN looks at cost of travel to Wichita State AAC opponents

WICHITA, Kan. – – Wichita State University’s move to the American Athletic Conference is the talk of the town.

There has been a lot of excitement buzzing around the new competition the schools teams will now face.

However, some of the schools WSU will now compete against aren’t close by.

This past year, Loyola in Chicago was the longest distance Shocker fans had to travel to see the team play, which was 700 miles away.

KSN checked out prices in the fall to fly to some of the new teams WSU will play.

Eastern Carolina in Greenville, North Carolina is 1,300 miles from Wichita.

A flight to get there could cost between $505 to $835.

If a warmer climate sounds better, the Shockers will now play both University of South Florida in Tampa and University of Central Florida in Orlando.

Both of those schools are about 1,400 miles away.

Flying to both of those places could cost anywhere between $400 and $586.

University of Connecticut is located in Storrs, Connecticut.

At more than 1,500 miles away, it is the longest distance to travel to see WSU play in the AAC.

To get there, you’d have to fly into Hartford and make the 30 mile drive east to get to the school.

Flights to Hartford range from $371 to $635.

Out of all the schools WSU will now play in the AAC, Tulsa is the easiest to get to from Wichita.

The school is about 180 miles from here and is only a two and a half hour drive away.