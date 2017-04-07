Kansas Legislature passes oversight after waterslide death

Caleb Schwab (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas lawmakers have agreed to strengthen the state’s lax oversight of amusement park rides after a legislator’s son was killed on a waterslide last year.

The state Senate approved the bill Friday on 35-2 vote. The plan now heads to the governor.

Rep. Scott Schwab’s 10-year-old son Caleb died last summer on a water slide at Schlitterbahn Waterpark in Kansas City, Kansas. Schwab didn’t comment on the bill giving an emotional speech in support of the legislation last week on the House floor.

Gov. Sam Brownback says he’ll follow Schwab’s lead on the bill

Under the bill, amusement park rides would be required to be inspected by a qualified inspector each year. Current law requires inspections but allows amusement park owners do the checks themselves.

