Kansas expands access drugs that stop opioid overdoses

By Published: Updated:
FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2013 file photo shows pills of the painkiller hydrocodone at a pharmacy. (AP Photo/Toby Talbot)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – First responders and bystanders in Kansas will soon be able to administer life-saving drugs that stop the effects of opioid drug overdoses.

Gov. Sam Brownback signed a bill Friday allowing first responders to administer drugs like naloxone, called “opioid antagonists.” The drugs stop fatal symptoms of prescription drug and heroin overdoses. The law also allows pharmacists to give people the drug without a prescription.

The Legislature passed the measure unanimously. Forty-seven other states have similar laws to help combat a national addiction crisis.

Kansas hasn’t seen the spike in overdose deaths some other states have, but the health department says prescription drug overdoses rose 28 percent and heroin overdoses rose 71 percent between 2013 and 2015.

Brownback says the law is a “good step toward saving lives in Kansas.”

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s