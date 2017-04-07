‘Joey’s Law’ signed by Gov. Sam Brownback

By Published: Updated:
Gov. Sam Brownback signed Joey's Law Friday at the Kansas Statehouse. (Courtesy: Amanda Aguilar, KSN News)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gov. Sam Brownback officially signed Joey’s Law Friday at a ceremony at the Kansas Statehouse.

The bill was created in honor of Joey Weber. Weber was shot and killed by a Hays police officer in August.

The law is aimed at protecting Kansas drivers with disabilities. The law provides for a placard and identification card for individuals with cognitive disabilities.

Members of Joey’s family were at the signing.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s