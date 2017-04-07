‘Joey’s Law’ signed by Gov. Sam Brownback

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gov. Sam Brownback officially signed Joey’s Law Friday at a ceremony at the Kansas Statehouse.

The bill was created in honor of Joey Weber. Weber was shot and killed by a Hays police officer in August.

The law is aimed at protecting Kansas drivers with disabilities. The law provides for a placard and identification card for individuals with cognitive disabilities.

Members of Joey’s family were at the signing.

Signed Joey's Law to help Kansans with cognitive disabilities in their interactions with law enforcement. #ksleg pic.twitter.com/o4l6UkeF30 — Sam Brownback (@govsambrownback) April 7, 2017

