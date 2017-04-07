Gallery: US missile attack on Syrian air bases

The guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea Courtesy (Photo: Navy Media Content Services)

USS Ross (DDG 71) fires a tomahawk land attack missile April 7, 2017 (Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Robert Price)

The guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea (Courtesy Photo: Navy Media Content Services)

The guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea (Courtesy Photo: Navy Media Content Services)

The guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea (Photo by Kyle Soard/ Navy Media Content Services)

Syria Shayrat Airfield (Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Robert Price/DoD News)

The guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea (Courtesy Photo/Navy Media Content Services)

The guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea (Photo by Kyle Soard/Navy Media Content Services)

The guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea (Courtesy Photo/Navy Media Content Services)

USS Ross (DDG 71) fires a tomahawk land attack missile April 7, 2017 (Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Robert Price/DoD News)

USS Ross (DDG 71) fires a tomahawk land attack missile (Photo by Kyle Soard/ Navy Media Content Services)

The guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea (Courtesy Photo/Navy Media Content Services)

The guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea (Photo by Kyle Soard/Navy Media Content Services)

The guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea (Photo by Kyle Soard/Navy Media Content Services)