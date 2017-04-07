Another earthquake recorded in north-central Kansas

Published:

MANKATO, Kan. (AP) – Another earthquake has been reported this week in north-central Kansas.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports an earthquake with a 3.2 magnitude was recorded Thursday night, centered three miles south of Mankato.

The Hays Post reports that three other quakes, with magnitudes of 3.0, 2.7 and 3.4, also caused shaking near the community this week. Jewell County Sheriff Don Jacobs says no damage or injuries have been reported from the earthquakes.

Elsewhere, a 2.8-magnitude earthquake hit Sunday in south-central Kansas. It was centered about 2 miles southeast of Medicine Lodge.

