AAC vote to admit Wichita State expected today

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The American Athletic Conference board of directors is expected to vote Friday to decide to admit Wichita State for next season.

Wichita State needs 75 percent of votes for admission, and the conference is expected to add the Shockers according to reports.

If approved, the Wichita State Shockers would leave the Missouri Valley Conference and join the new conference for the 2017-2018 academic year.

The addition of WSU would give the AAC 12 League members for basketball.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.