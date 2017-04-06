Wichita ranked 26th for dog bites to postal carriers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita is ranked 26th when it comes for dog bites to postal carriers.

Last year, Wichita had 23 bites. On Thursday, Postmaster Ryon Knopik said that was a 28-percent increase from 2015 when 18 carriers were bitten.

He says it’s not just about postal workers, but it’s about the hundreds of people who have been bitten by dogs. One carrier, who’s been bitten three times, says it’s not hard to keep everyone safe.

“Most of your postmen are not on a set schedule, but when they do their route, they hit the same house within a half hour of each other, so you should know generally when your mailman is coming through,” said Craig De Lashmit, postal carrier. “Make sure, during that time, that if the dog is aggressive it’s inside, always on a chain, unless it’s in the backyard fenced.”

Dog bites accounted for more than one-third of all homeowners insurance liability claims.

