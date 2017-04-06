Students want voices heard ahead of 4th District Election

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Some groups around the Wichita area are making a strong effort to make their voices heard ahead of the 4th Congressional District Election on Tuesday, April 11.

One of those groups include students at Wichita State University. Student leaders at WSU recognize the large population of potential voters on college campuses and want to take advantage of it.

“The people at the top have a lot of power and what happens at the top directly impacts the daily operations of students at the local level,” said Joseph Shepard, president of the WSU Student Government Association (SGA).

That’s why the WSU SGA is hosting a question and answer forum today, Thursday, April 6, to get to know the candidates in the 4th District Election.

The event is open to the public and they encourage anyone to come by and hear from candidates about important issues affect students, Shepard said.

The SGA is hoping to see all three candidates there where they will have the opportunity to answer questions and share their own expectations, he added.

“I think it’s very important that the candidates recognize that students hold a lot of weight,” Shepard said. “Not only are we investing so much money into our communities by coming to our institutions and paying all this tuition, but more importantly we are the future of our city.”

Some of the issues Shepard believes should be addressed included undocumented students, LGBTQA student concerns and the academic success rate of African American students, he said.

“We have real concerns. We have real issues. And we don’t want you to just go to Washington D.C. and forget about us but we want you to remember that changes start at home,” Shepard said.

The forum is from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. at the WSU CAC Theater, 1845 Fairmount St.