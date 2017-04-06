Smoke from Flint Hills burning could cause problems in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Smoke from range burning in the Flint Hills could be noticeable later tonight and tomorrow in Wichita. Weather conditions could cause smoke to move into the city.

Baylee Cunningham, City of Wichita air quality specialist, said the smoke has a potential to negatively impact air quality.

“As we all know, smoke has the potential to negatively impact air quality which could cause the city to go out of compliance with the National Ambient Air Quality Standards for the day,” said Cunningham.

Those with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and other respiratory disorders should limit outdoor exertion.

For updates, follow the city of Wichita Facebook page as well as Be Air Aware on Twitter.

