Security increased at Salina school after threat

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – A threat was made towards Salina Central High School on Thursday. The threat prompted extra security to be called throughout the day.

A message was sent to parents notifying them of the security.

Salina police tell KSAL news that a known individual made an indirect criminal threat against Central High School. The nature of threat wasn’t specified, and the person who made it was not identified.

