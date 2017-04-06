Police investigating after wheels stolen off of Suburban at mall

By Published: Updated:
Chevy Suburban with no tires. (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating the theft of wheels and tires off of vehicles around the Wichita area.

On Wednesday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a victim exited the Towne East Square to find two wheels missing off their Chevy Suburban.

After some research, police found eight cases of wheels/tires, tail lights, or truck tailgates being stolen in the last six months. Police said most vehicles appear to be Chevrolet.

A witness to Wednesday’s crime said they saw it, but it looked like they were just changing a tire. If you see anybody removing car parts at Towne East please call 911 or Towne East Square security at 316-686-9111.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s