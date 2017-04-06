Police investigating after wheels stolen off of Suburban at mall

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating the theft of wheels and tires off of vehicles around the Wichita area.

On Wednesday, at approximately 11:30 a.m., a victim exited the Towne East Square to find two wheels missing off their Chevy Suburban.

After some research, police found eight cases of wheels/tires, tail lights, or truck tailgates being stolen in the last six months. Police said most vehicles appear to be Chevrolet.

A witness to Wednesday’s crime said they saw it, but it looked like they were just changing a tire. If you see anybody removing car parts at Towne East please call 911 or Towne East Square security at 316-686-9111.

