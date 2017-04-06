Police in Salina looking for suspect in kidnapping

Matthew Collier (Courtesy: Salina Police Department)

SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police in Salina are looking for suspect in kidnapping. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in south Salina.

During the police investigation, it was learned the suspect allegedly kidnapped two women. The victims returned to the home unharmed.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 30-year-old Matthew Collier for charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. Collier is 5 feet 10 inches, 210 pounds, blond hair and blue eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous.

If a member of the public has information concerning Collier’s whereabouts, they should immediately call 911.  Citizens may also call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip.

