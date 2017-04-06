KSN Threat Tracker for Thursdy, April 6, 2017

5:00AM: Looks like a great day today. We start off with clear skies and light winds and chilly temps in the low 40s… We will have a bit of a breeze today from the N but not too bad and we’ll still be pretty mild with lots of sun. by lunch temps are in the mid 50s and we get back to the 60s this afternoon and the sun sticks around!! Enjoy this lovely spring da
KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.