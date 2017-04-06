KSN Threat Tracker for Thursdy, April 6, 2017

By Published:

5:00AM: Looks like a great day today. We start off with clear skies and light winds and chilly temps in the low 40s… We will have a bit of a breeze today from the N but not too bad and we’ll still be pretty mild with lots of sun. by lunch temps are in the mid 50s and we get back to the 60s this afternoon and the sun sticks around!! Enjoy this lovely spring da

