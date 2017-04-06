Kansas House approves sale of beer by grocery stores

Published:
Beer (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas House has voted to give grocery stores the right to sell full-strength beer, overcoming the state’s history of strict liquor laws.

The bill passed 80 to 45 Thursday. Most of the opposition came from lawmakers who were concerned that competition with large grocery chains would put small liquor stores out of business.

Under the bill, grocery stores could sell beer that has up to 6 percent alcohol by volume. Now they can only sell cereal malt beverage with just 3.2 percent alcohol by volume.

The bill still needs a Senate vote.

The House vote contrasts with the state’s intense temperance movement, led in part by Carrie Nation in the early 1900s. Kansas’ prohibition began in 1881 and didn’t end until 1948. National prohibition lasted just 14 years.

