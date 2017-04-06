Kansas education department faces delays in state testing

By Published:
Kansas State Assessment Site (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – School districts all over Kansas are experiencing delays in state assessment testing this week, forcing some to shut down the tests altogether.

Kansas State Department of Education spokeswoman Denise Kahler tells the Topeka Capital-Journal that state education officials have been in contact with the Center for Educational Testing and Evaluation to determine the delays’ cause. The center is a University of Kansas entity the education department contracts with to host the tests.

Kahler says she’s been told the issues are with the center’s information technology arm, the Kansas Interactive Testing Engine. The Testing Engine says the problem is with the servers, not the tests themselves.

The newspaper was unable to reach Testing Engine officials.

Annual state reading and math tests for third- through eighth-graders and 10th-graders is March 14 through April 28.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s