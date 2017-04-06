‘Joey’s Law’ to be signed by Gov. Sam Brownback

By Published:
Joseph Weber

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News has continued to follow the progress of Joey’s Law since it was proposed last year. Now, the law is on the way to the governor’s desk.

The bill was created in honor of Joey Weber. Weber was shot and killed by a Hays police officer in August.

It is aimed at protecting Kansas drivers with disabilities. It passed the House unanimously late Wednesday morning and now goes to Governor Brownback. If he signs it, it will become law this July.

