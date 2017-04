WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An injured bald eagle was rescued Thursday morning at Lake Afton.

Officials received a 911 call about the bird this morning. Staff from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department, along with Sedgwick County Fire personnel were able to secure the eagle and give it to the Eagle Valley Raptor Center for rehabilitation.

