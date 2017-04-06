Hutchinson school superintendent resigns

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – The school superintendent in Hutchinson announced Friday she will be resigning at the end of the school year. Shelly Kiblinger said she’s leaving her position, effective June 30.

“I have been offered a position closer to where my family lives, and after much soul-searching decided to apply there,” Kiblinger said. She said one of her parents had a health scare, and that she decided to be closer to family in southeast Kansas.

Kiblinger said she’ll be accepting a position of superintendent in a school district in that part of the state, but declined to say which one. She said she will wait until that district formally announces her employment.

Kiblinger, who is in her sixth year as superintendent of USD 308, submitted her letter of resignation during a special board meeting on April 6. The Board voted 7-0 to accept her resignation.

Kiblinger is the district’s 31st superintendent in its 145-year history.