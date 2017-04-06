Hutchinson child in serious condition after submersion in pool

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A small child is in serious condition following a near drowning in a residential pool in Hutchinson. The incident occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Bramble Bush Drive in Hutchinson.

Hutchinson Lt. Thad Pickard said when police officers, firefighters and paramedics arrived on the scene they learned a neighborhood boy had come into a home’s back yard through a closed fence and was found by the homeowner not breathing floating in the pool.

Pickard said the child was immediately removed from the pool, resuscitated by firefighters and paramedics and taken to a nearby hospital. The child later stopped breathing again, but was resuscitated a second time.

After the child was stabilized, Pickard said the boy was taken to a Wichita hospital.

Pickard said the incident appears to be an accident, and no charges have been filed against the homeowner at this time.