Great Bend expo features American-made products

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The Great Bend Farm & Ranch Expo features over 700 vendors, from 25 states, plus Australia and Canada.

Some people go to the expo to shop, and some customers said they prefer “Made in the USA” products. At the farm expo, 98% of vendors sell American-made products.

Fuller Industries is a company located in Great Bend, and it’s known for brooms and brushes. All of their products are American-made. When people buy the products, it’s a huge benefit to the company.

“When you come and support the little store, you’re supporting the community, and the products, and the people that produce those,” said Jan Westfall, regional sales manager at Fuller Industries.

With almost 200 employees, Westfall said that support allows those people to keep their jobs.

For expo attendee Joe Bolster, he makes a conscious effort to buy American-made products.

“I don’t mind paying a little more value over something that’s imported,” he said.

Today, Bolster didn’t think twice about buying a pair of boots made in Texas.

I understand that we’re in a global market,” he said. “But you know, we take care of our own, we strive.”

Other customers at the expo said they prefer American-made products because the overall quality is better than something that’s imported, so they know they’re getting their money’s worth — plus it all goes back to the U.S. economy.

Friday is the last day of the Great Bend Farm & Ranch Expo, it runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Parking and admission is free to the public.