Garden City schools changing start and end times

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – USD 457 is trying something new for the 2017-2018 school year.

The school board in Garden City voted to make start and end times standardized by school level rather than staggered based on geography.

As it stands now, the two rural schools in the district start and end earlier than the rest of the district, followed by schools on the east side of Garden. Schools on the west side of Garden city start and end later than others.

“What happens right now is the west side of town schools don’t get to bus students in a timely manner,” said Roy Cessna with Garden City Public Schools, “because if there’s a delay of any type, then that delays students getting to schools on the west side of town.”

Beginning in August, all elementary and intermediate schools will begin at 8:30 a.m., and secondary schools will begin at 7:50 p.m.

Cessna says the new system will drop the number of bus routes from 100 to 70, potentially saving the district money by reducing the number of bus drivers.

He says the board will revisit the time changes next year.

“During the school board meeting,” he explained, “there was some concern of it’s something new that we’re doing, so they’d like to have an update on how everything’s going with the time change.”

