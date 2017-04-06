Fire victim on rain: ‘It’s been a blessing, but a curse’

ASHLAND, Kan. (KSNW) – Recent rain storms have wrecked havoc on already vulnerable Kansas land.

It was a scene Ashland residents said they have never experienced before, pastures turned into what appear to be raging rivers and roads washed away by water.

“We have never, in 12 years, seen water run as rapid as it did through these canyons,” said Ashland fire victim Patty Young. “It has been a blessing, but a curse at the same time.”

Young and her husband live and work on a 15,000 acre ranch near Ashland. In March, the Young’s lost their home and more than 500 head of cattle in the Starbuck fire.

“I knew the minute we left the house and everything we owned was gone,” Young said. “So like 244 cows, 208 calves and six bulls we lost.”

Young and her husband moved their surviving cattle to a pasture somewhat sparred by the fires. However, this week that pasture was destroyed by the rain.

“The rain that we got washed all that top soil away that would have helped with cover to the new grass that’s trying to come in,” Young said.

While Young said the circumstances aren’t ideal, she will never say ‘no’ to rain.

“We will get through it just like we got through the fire,” she said.