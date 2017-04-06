Facebook launches tool to help users spot false news

FILE - In this June 11, 2014, file photo, a man walks past a Facebook sign in an office on the Facebook campus in Menlo Park, Calif. Facebook announced Thursday, April 6, 2017, it is launching a tool to help users spot false news articles on the site. The tool, similar to others around privacy and security, will be available to users in 14 countries, including the U.S. Users will see it for a few days when they open Facebook. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook is launching a resource to help you spot false news and misinformation that spreads on its service.

The feature is similar to previous efforts around privacy and security and is basically a notification that will pop up on top of your news feed for a few days. Clicking on it takes you to tips and other information on how to spot false news and what to do about it.

Tips to spot false news include looking closely at website addresses to see if they are trying to spoof real news sites.

Adam Mosseri, vice president of News Feed at Facebook, says he’s hoping people will become “more discerning consumers” of news.

The tool will be available in 14 countries, including the U.S.

