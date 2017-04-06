Dozens attend ribbon cutting ceremony for 2017 St. Jude Dream Home

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The project has been in the works for almost a year now.

Crews have finally finished the 2017 St. Jude Dream Home and, some got a tour Thursday night.

Those who helped make this home a true dream, attended the ribbon cutting ceremony officially opening the house to the public.

The beautiful 3800 square foot dream home built by local companies who donated their time and money.

The house has all the bells and whistles, with a wine room, secret play room under the stair case, and yes, guys, a man cave.

With all of the tickets reserved to win the home, $850,000 was raised and those who were involved in the project give the community the credit.

“I just think that we’re in such a great city and great state and we’re just really fortunate to get to participate in this project,” explained Curtis Cowgill, Vice President of Nies Homes

“It means the world to us, because there’s really no place like St. Jude that covers all of the expenses the medical bills, the housing, the travel,” said Josh Bush. His daughter Bella is a St. Jude patient.

If you would like to take a tour of the dream home, it will be open to the public starting this weekend.

The home is located in The Oaks in Derby at 1201 Lookout Court.

The open house will be each Saturday and Sunday through May 14th.

While you’re there, you can sign up to win a $10,000 shopping spree courtesy of FFO home.