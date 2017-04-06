Congo repatriates bodies of American, Swedish experts for UN

By Published: Updated:
Michael J. Sharp visits with Elizabeth Namavu and children in Mubimbi Camp, one of the camps for displaced people in eastern Congo. (Courtesy: Jana Asenbrennerova, MCC)

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) – The United Nations mission in Congo says the bodies of American and Swedish experts have been repatriated to their countries of origin.

The U.N.’s deputy special representative for Congo, David Gressly, said Wednesday that investigations have opened into the deaths.

American Michael Sharp, Swedish national Zaida Catalan and local interpreter Betu Tshintela went missing March 12 in Central Kasai province while looking into recent large-scale violence by the army and militia groups.

Their bodies were found last week.

President Joseph Kabila on Wednesday promised punishment for those responsible.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s