Block party added to this year’s Support Law Enforcement Community Parade

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The 2017 Support Local Law Enforcement Community Parade will be held on Saturday in downtown Wichita. It is the third annual parade.

The parade starts 10:30 a.m. at Central and Main at the Law Enforcement memorial. The parade will last about an hour. The Grand Marshals for the parade are members of officer Brian Arterburn’s family. Arterburn is recovering from injuries he received back in February.

This year, following the parade, there will be a new addition, a block party at the Epic Center Parking Lot at Third and Main.

“We had about 4,000 people at the parade last year, people were asking us to do something more,” said Sgt. Bart Brunsheen, Wichita Police Department.

The block party will last until 2 p.m. There will be eight food trucks, a bounce house for the kids, and a doughnut eating contest. A cop band called Crossfire, with officers from the police and sheriff’s department, will be performing.

“They are going to do three different sets, so live music will be playing,” added Brunsheen.

For more information, on the parade you can click here.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.