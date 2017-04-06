Beloit man killed in head-on crash Wednesday

BELOIT, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a Beloit man was killed in a head-on crash on Wednesday. It happened on Highway 24 five miles east of Beloit.

A Ford F-150 was traveling west when it crossed the center line and crashed into a semi head-on.

The driver of the Ford, identified as 39-year-old Sean R. Cooper of Beloit, died. The semi driver wasn’t hurt.

The patrol doesn’t know the reason for the crash.

