Additional early voting locations open

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Election office has opened additional locations for early voting.

The additional locations below will only be open April 6 and 7 from noon to 7 p.m. and on April 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

  • Bel Aire City Building, 7651 E. Central Park
  • Goddard Pathway Church, 18800 W. Kellogg Dr.
  • Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E. Douglas Ave.
  • Greenwich Road Church of Christ, 1746 S. Greenwich Rd.
  • Haysville Community Library, 210 Hays Ave.
  • Independent Living Center, 3033 W. 2nd St. N.
  • Machinists Building, 3830 S. Meridian Ave – The Machinists Building will not be open on April 8
  • Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E. 25th St. N.
  • Reformation Lutheran, 7601 E. 13th St. N.
  • Sedgwick County Extension Office, 7001 W. 21st St. N.
  • Sharon Baptist Church, 2221 S. Oliver
  • St. Andrew’s Lutheran, 2555 Hyacinth Ln.
  • Valley Center Christian Church, 1801 E. Fifth
  • Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W. Central Ave.
  • Woodlawn Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd. in Derby

For more information, call the election office 316-660-7100 or click here for the website.

