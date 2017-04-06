Additional early voting locations open

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Election office has opened additional locations for early voting.

The additional locations below will only be open April 6 and 7 from noon to 7 p.m. and on April 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bel Aire City Building, 7651 E. Central Park

Goddard Pathway Church, 18800 W. Kellogg Dr.

Grace Presbyterian Church, 5002 E. Douglas Ave.

Greenwich Road Church of Christ, 1746 S. Greenwich Rd.

Haysville Community Library, 210 Hays Ave.

Independent Living Center, 3033 W. 2nd St. N.

Machinists Building, 3830 S. Meridian Ave – The Machinists Building will not be open on April 8

Progressive Missionary Baptist Church, 2727 E. 25th St. N.

Reformation Lutheran, 7601 E. 13th St. N.

Sedgwick County Extension Office, 7001 W. 21st St. N.

Sharon Baptist Church, 2221 S. Oliver

St. Andrew’s Lutheran, 2555 Hyacinth Ln.

Valley Center Christian Church, 1801 E. Fifth

Westlink Church of Christ, 10025 W. Central Ave.

Woodlawn Methodist Church, 431 S. Woodlawn Blvd. in Derby

For more information, call the election office 316-660-7100 or click here for the website.

