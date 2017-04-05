WSU student and former student lose their lives in car crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State student Rebecca “Becky” Fulcher, and Laura Ratley, a former WSU student, lost their lives in a car accident Wednesday morning in Oklahoma.

Two others also were hurt in the crash, Ryan Fulcher and Leah Ratley, a December 2016 graduate from WSU.

“The Wichita State University community was saddened Wednesday afternoon to learn of a tragic accident involving people with strong WSU connections,” said Teri Hall, vice president for Student Affairs. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families, friends, classmates and teachers.”

Becky Fulcher was a communications major and member of Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority since fall 2014. She has been a prominent figure and active member of KKG since entering as a pledge. While at Wichita State, Laura Ratley was a student in the School of Nursing.

Counselors will be available from 10 a.m.-noon and 3:30-5 p.m Thursday in the office of Student Involvement, 216 RSC.

Counselors will again be available from 2-3 p.m. Friday, April 7, in 216 RSC. In addition, support is available in the Counseling & Testing Center in 320 Grace Wilkie Hall.

