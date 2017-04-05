Woman sentenced for helping jail inmate sell meth

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 21-year-old Clearwater woman was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison on a drug trafficking charge.

Kraysalias Lynn Bernhardt pleaded guilty to one count of using a telephone in furtherance of drug trafficking. In her plea, she admitted that on Jan. 16, 2016, she talked by phone with co-defendant Samuel Below, who was being held in the Sedgwick County Jail. Below told her to sell methamphetamine that he was storing at her residence. Following his direction, she sold a pound of meth.

Below was sentenced in December to 10 years in federal prison.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.