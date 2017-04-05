Woman sentenced for helping jail inmate sell meth

By Published: Updated:
Meth (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 21-year-old Clearwater woman was sentenced Wednesday to four years in prison on a drug trafficking charge.

Kraysalias Lynn Bernhardt pleaded guilty to one count of using a telephone in furtherance of drug trafficking. In her plea, she admitted that on Jan. 16, 2016, she talked by phone with co-defendant Samuel Below, who was being held in the Sedgwick County Jail. Below told her to sell methamphetamine that he was storing at her residence. Following his direction, she sold a pound of meth.

Below was sentenced in December to 10 years in federal prison.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s