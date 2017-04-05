School bond proposal in Moundridge fails

Voters in Moundridge said no to a 21-million dollar bond issue that would have cost them 20 extra dollars a month.

Still, USD 423 Superintendent George Leary says his schools are in bad shape.

“Quite simply, poor. I mean it has been neglected again due to funding one way or another local to state funding,” says Leary.

He says kids playing in the gym look up at a moldy roof that is slowly sinking in. In the hallways of both the elementary and middle school, ceiling tiles are moldy and many have holes in them.

He says a boiler system that only operates at about 20 percent, combined with the deterioration of the buildings insulation system, is running the school’s energy bill up.

Leary adds, “What we should be doing is attaching the panels back to that wood infrastructure. But there is nothing there to attach it to.”

The proposed school bond would have combined the elementary, middle and high school into one building. It would have added two FEMA storm shelters, a gym and more adding security.

Leary says, “It was 20.9 million dollars.”

But he says the price tag may have been too much for local voters. For a homeowner with a 100-thousand dollar home, the bond would have cost them about 20 extra dollars in taxes a month.

More than half of the 871 voters said no.

Even through the last bond was denied, Leary says, he plans to keep on trying.

“What is the right mix? What is something the community will support and what is something that will do enough work that we can feel like we are progressing and moving forward?”

Leary says he plans to talk about alternative bond proposals and funding at the next Board of Education meeting.