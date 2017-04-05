Minneha students learn from aircraft engineers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Minneha Elementary Students are getting a little science help from some aircraft engineers.

The new partnership is designed to expose children to some more problem solving and critical thinking skills they may not receive in the regular school curriculum.

The group will be creating a homemade compass, learning about acid rain, and making a ham and cheese robot.

The school’s kindergarten through fifth grade classes are taking part in the project.

