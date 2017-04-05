Man presented with plaque after fighting off intruder

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita man was presented a plaque by the police department for his work to help apprehend a man who broke into his home back in 2015.

Austin Schierkolk was home with his mom and brother when an armed suspect broke into his home near Central and 119th Street West. Austin tried to obtain a gun but couldn’t gain access to it. He heard the suspect demanding money from his brother, and as he moved closer, he learned that they had moved upstairs by his mother.

Austin retrieved a pocket knife from his room. When he went upstairs, he charged the suspect and pinned him against the wall and stabbed the man in defense of his younger brother and mother. The struggle continued and eventually the suspect got away into the neighborhood. While that was going on, Austin’s mom called 911. Police apprehended the suspect near 21st and Tyler.

KSN News covered the story back in 2015. Watch below:

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.