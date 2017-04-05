KSN Threat Tracker for Wednesday, April 5, 2017

5:00AM As you head out the door this morning grab the umbrella if you are an early commuter, but hold on tight to it because the winds are up and the temps are down so it’s a cold windy and wet start to your Wednesday… Rain will taper off through the morning and clouds will gradually break for some sun late morning into the afternoon. The further East you are the longer the clouds will last into the day. Temps this morning are going to be in the mid 40’s and we will gradually work our way through the low to mid 50’s for highs but that gusty NW wind will make it feel even chillier today….

