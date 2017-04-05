Kansas House panel wants to phase in $750M boost for schools

By Published:
(KSN graphic)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas House committee has drafted a plan to phase in a $750 million increase in state aid to public schools over five years.

A special panel on education funding agreed Wednesday to a proposal to pump $150 million more into schools annually for each the next five years under a new per-student funding formula.

The committee hasn’t yet voted on the measure because some lawmakers want an attorney to look over the proposal to ensure that it will satisfy the Kansas Supreme Court.

The court ruled last month that the state’s education funding is inadequate.

Republican Rep. Melissa Rooker of Fairway says she’s glad the committee agreed on a multi-year influx of new aid but can’t say whether schools would get the money fast enough to satisfy the court.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s