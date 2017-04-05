Kansas cancer patient goes shopping to design St. Jude Dream Home room

Related Coverage Kansas cancer patient helps design St. Jude Dream Home

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The excitement about the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway is continuing especially for a local cancer patient who’s putting the finishing touches on her dream room.

On Monday, Bella Bush, 6, went shopping at the Target in Derby to pick out the decor for the St. Jude Dream Home bedroom she is designing.

“I’m going to pick out some stuff to go in the room,” said St. Jude patient Bella Bush.

The shopping trip was all about gifts, giggles and of course Princess Bella. With a tiara clipped to her head, Bella and her assistants strolled the Target aisles in search of the perfect decor.

“It’s always fun to have children involved and to have them making selections and helping us,” said Cherie Cowgill with Nies Homes. “Last year she didn’t actually get to pick anything, so I think this has been really fun in getting her involved in actually making the selections, the paint colors, the bedding, the choices. It’s all her creation which is just amazingly awesome.”

First on the shopping list was picking out a bed spread. After checking out a number of options, Bella settled on a Belle-inspired bed spread. Next, Bella picked out curtains, pillows and a few princess toys for the room.

KSN asked Bella how the shopping trip made her feel.

“Happy,” Bella said.

“It’s just fun to see the creativity she has and her assistant had in choosing what they wanted,” Cowgill said. “Actually, she picked something that was perfect color wise for the colors we painted the house, so it’s been very fun.”

The Derby Target gave Bella and her siblings gift cards to purchase the decor for the room. Workers also showered Bella with gifts during the shopping trip.