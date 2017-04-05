Judges dismisses Oklahoma earthquakes lawsuit

By Published:
Gavel (KSN News)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit against three oil and gas companies over Oklahoma’s ongoing earthquake swarm.

The Oklahoman reports a lawsuit filed last year on behalf of Sierra Club Oklahoma asked for a reduction of production waste from companies, including Devon Energy Corp., Chesapeake Energy Corp., and New Dominion LLC.

The group wants an independent earthquake monitoring and prediction center to analyze the wastewater volumes and connections to induced seismicity.

But Judge Stephen P. Friot ruled Tuesday that the Oklahoma Corporation commission is the best to determine the “highly complex and technical issue” of how much disposed wastewater is acceptable to avoid seismic activity.

Sierra Club Oklahoma Director Johnson Bridgwater says Oklahoma’s actions to address the earthquakes haven’t gone far enough.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s