Judge tells Kobach to produce plan taken to Trump

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A federal judge has ordered Kansas’ top elections official to produce a plan on homeland security issues that he took to a meeting with President Donald Trump.

U.S. Magistrate James O’Hara ruled Wednesday that the document from Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach could be relevant to a federal lawsuit challenging a state law requiring new voters to provide proof of their U.S. citizenship when registering.

O’Hara also ordered Kobach to produce a second, related document.

The magistrate plans to review both privately. Kobach must produce them Thursday.

Kobach met with Trump in November. An Associated Press photo showed Kobach holding a paper outlining a plan that could include changes in federal voting laws.

The second document Kobach must produce is an internal proposal for changes in federal voting laws.

