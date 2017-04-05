Hutch community celebrates NJCAA champions

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – It was a packed house Wednesday in Hutch as the local community college basketball team celebrated its championship win.

It was just 11 days ago when hutch community college men’s basketball team won the NJCAA championship.

It’s the Blue Dragons third national championship in the last 28 years, and the team sure is proud to have the title back in town.

The Hutch Sports Arena was filled with excited fans Wednesday night.

This past Saturday, the hometown team won the coveted NJCAA title after a victory 84-58 over eastern Florida State.

“Most of them are teenagers so we’re just sitting there laughing, giggling around, so but when we just got to the door, I know everyone felt the love and felt the little tingling and stuff inside,” said Shakur Juiston.

Juiston a sophomore forward won MVP of the game, and credits his coaches, teammates and fans for a successful season.

“It means a lot to just leave a legacy and continue the tradition at Hutchinson Community College,” Juiston.

Among those glowing during the ceremony, was head coach Steve Eck. After eight years at HCC, Eck was excited to have the trophy back in hutch.

“It’s nice for the players and for the administration. Our fans are the greatest fans around,” explained Eck.

And for Triston Padgett a freshman yell leader at HCC, he could not be more proud to be cheering on his home team.

“It’s so crazy going from my little school to being able to cheer on a national championship, because the games are so crazy and they’re so loud and everything,” stated Padgett.

After the ceremony fans were able to meet the players and get their autographs. Coach Eck said after Wednesday night, the team starts focusing on the 2017-2018 season, and hopefully bring home another title.