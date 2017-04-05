Harvey County charges dropped against Kansas triple homicide suspect

Capital murder suspect Myrta Rangel shown being booked into the Harvey County Jail on Jan. 26, 2017. (Courtesy Harvey County Sheriff's Office)

NEWTON, Kan. (AP) — Harvey County Attorney David Yoder reports that the charges against a suspect accused of a triple murder have been dismissed in that county.

Yoder said in a Wednesday afternoon press release, “The charges in Harvey County against Myrta Rangel have been dismissed without prejudice this afternoon, and new charges relating to the case have been filed this afternoon in Sedgwick County. The joint decision of this office, and the Office of the Sedgwick County District Attorney, is that Sedgwick County is the best venue for pursuit of charges against Myrta Rangel.”

Yoder told KSN the charges were dropped because the investigation into the murders of Michael Lemons, Jason Stubby, and Nelton Lemons did not involve Rangel being at the scene when the three were killed.  He said the investigation shows Rangel was involved in the support of and assistance to Jereme Nelson, the other person charged with the triple homicide.

Yoder said he discussed the case with Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett, but declined to comment on the nature of that conversation..

The charges being dismissed “without prejudice” mean if other information from the investigation into the case comes to light, addition charges could be filed against Rangel.

Yoder said at this time Rangel remains in custody in the Harvey County Jail.

We are working to find out more about the reason behind the new charges.

Rangel is accused in a triple homicide from back in October. Her preliminary hearing in Harvey County was scheduled for Thursday, April 6, 2017.

