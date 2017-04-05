Four Kansas Payless stores to close

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Payless ShoeSource has announced that four Kansas stores will be closing.

The shoe chain is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, becoming the latest retailer to succumb to increasing competition from online rivals like Amazon.

The stores closing include the one in Great Bend, Liberal, Emporia, and Hutchinson. A page on the company’s website confirmed the closings.

The Topeka based retailer said that it will be closing nearly 400 stores as part of the reorganization. It has over 4,400 stores in more than 30 countries and was founded in 1956.

Payless plans to reduce its debt by almost 50 percent, lower how much it pays in interest and line up funds. The company says some of its lenders have agreed make available up to $385 million to keep the stores running.

