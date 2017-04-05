Crews battle house fire in College Hill

Published:
Wichita fire crews battle a fire near 1st and Dellrose Wednesday. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita fire crews battled a house fire in College Hill. It broke out Tuesday morning in the 200 block of North Dellrose.

Firefighters arrived and found flames coming from the home.

No one was t home at the time of the fire.  Firefighters were able to rescue a dog from inside.

Right now, crews are working to determine how the fire started. Damage to the home is extensive.

