WPD seeks to improve traffic safety with new police motorcycles

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department (WPD) could receive a sizeable grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) if the proposal is approved by city council Tuesday morning.

Research obtained by KDOT found that the City of Wichita’s strategies for keeping residents safe may not be as effective as they could be.

Back in 2001 the city decommissioned the police motorcycle unit and decentralized the traffic bureau. Traffic enforcement was pushed to the neighborhood level through community policing efforts.

Over the last few months, WPD and KDOT have worked together to look at options for improving traffic safety. One of the answers they found is to add motorcycles, which KDOT studies show can be more effectively used for enforcing traffic laws.

The proposed grant includes the addition of eight new police motorcycles and related equipment, according to the new business item on Tuesday’s city council meeting agenda.

The grant would require a local match of $60,000 or 20 percent of the award amount, according to the city council agenda. The proposed total cost is $1,843,700.

WPD declined to answer questions about the grant prior to the city council meeting. Check back with KSN for the latest details.