Woman charged in Oklahoma intruder deaths pleads not guilty

FILE - This file photo provided by the Wagoner County Sheriff's Office shows Elizabeth Marie Rodriguez, of Oolagah, Okla. Rodriguez, who is charged with driving three teenagers to a home in the Tulsa, Okla., suburb of Broken Arrow on Monday, March 27, 2017, where they were fatally shot during a break-in says she feels guilty, but not responsible for their deaths. (Wagoner County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

WAGONER, Okla. (AP) – An Oklahoma woman has pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of three teenagers during an attempted home burglary.

Court records show 21-year-old Elizabeth Rodriguez entered the plea Tuesday in Wagoner County District Court.

Rodriguez is charged in the March 27 deaths of Maxwell Cook, Jacob Redfern and Jakob Woodruff. Prosecutors say Rodriguez drove the three to a home near the Tulsa suburb of Broken Arrow where they broke into the residence and were shot by the 23-year-old son of the homeowner.

Rodriguez admitted in two TV interviews that she drove the three knowing they intended to rob the home, but that she doesn’t feel responsible for their deaths.

Prosecutors declined to charge the son, saying he “acted justifiably” in defending the home.

