Wichita State closing in on move to American Athletic Conference

There have been plenty of rumblings about Wichita State making the move to the American Athletic Conference. But as of right now, the Shockers are still in the Missouri Valley Conference.

Wichita State athletic department officials tell KSN no invitation has been made by the American Athletic Conference to Wichita State. But if one is made, all signs are pointing towards the Shockers making the move.

Missouri Valley Conference athletic directors are meeting in St. Louis this Sunday to discuss Wichita State potentially leaving the conference. If the Shockers do move to the American, reports indicate that all sports will make the move for the upcoming 2017-2018 season.