Viral: Wichita teen sings Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ into well

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Leoonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah,” sung by a Wichita high school student into a wishing well in Italy has went viral on Twitter.

Tiffany Ruan was on a trip last week with her school. The 48 second long video has been shared about 128,000 times and liked nearly 309,000 times.

She also posted a full version of the song on her YouTube account. Check out both versions below.

found a well in italy with a nice echo 😊❤️ missing this trip already pic.twitter.com/tTkJeFo97k — Tiffany R (@tdayr18) March 28, 2017

