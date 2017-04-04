USD 259 releases survey on school calendar changes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public School released results of survey regarding the extended day and shortened school year.

The new calendar went into effect this year in order to save the district nearly $3 million. The district said more than 14,000 people responded to the survey. It included employees, parents, and students.

Highlights of the survey results include:

54% of all respondents, including the same percentage of all staff, would keep this year’s school calendar as-is next year.

Only 46% of elementary certified staff would keep this year’s school calendar as-is next year, with 54% preferring to return to the calendar format we had last year.

Respondents disliked the shorter year, but disliked the longer day even more

49% of employees, 44% of parents and 30% of students don’t feel the shorter year has had a positive impact

63% of employees, 54% of parents and 47% of students and don’t feel the longer day has had a positive impact

The greatest level of concern about the extended day came from elementary stakeholders (staff and parents). These respondents accounted for approx. 80% of the alternative scheduling ideas recommended for consideration.

Overwhelmingly, the suggestions offered pertain to modifying the start/end time of the school day.

Of the value points presented, the $3 million in savings from the 2016-17 budget, the extended breaks for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and the additional recess period for elementary students were valued as important by the greatest number of respondents.

The school year calendar is scheduled to be discussed at a meeting Monday night. Based on survey feedback, the district will examine scenarios that would modify the start and end times of the school day in an effort to dismiss elementary schools earlier than 4:40 p.m.

No decisions have been made, but the district will look at potential scenarios and make a decision as soon as possible.

