Ticket-fixing alarms raised before investigation began

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Newly released documents show that a detective raised concerns about traffic tickets being fixed in exchange for University of Kansas basketball tickets a year before police started investigating.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that it reviewed records after former Sgt. Mike Monroe asked for a new investigation at a city commission meeting last month. Monroe filed an unsuccessful wrongful termination suit against the city, alleging he was subjected to disproportionate discipline.

The scandal ended with five university athletics department employees going to prison for the loss of between $1 million and $3 million worth of sports tickets. Besides Monroe’s firing, another officer resigned.

Records also show that three officers and a sergeant also were implicated in the scandal. The city attorney didn’t immediately return a message from The Associated Press.