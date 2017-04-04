Supporters work on petition for marijuana reform

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several people trying to get signatures for marijuana reform in Wichita.

Two years ago, the group Marijuana Reform ICT wanted an ordinance that reduces penalties for having small amounts of pot. Now, the group is trying again. Members went before the city council on Tuesday to speak about the effort.

The group got enough signatures in 2015 and the effort passed in Wichita, but the Kansas Supreme Court struck it down on a technicality last year.

“That was a lot of my doing in the sense that I felt like we had already written the ordinance and the language was there. We will not make that mistake this time, and we have corrected everything that we need to correct,” said Essau Freeman, petition organizer.

If the group gets enough signatures, they hope to put it on the ballot this fall.

